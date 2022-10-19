Who’s the Worst Boss in the World? Vote now!

The ITUC poll to select the Worst Boss in the World has opened to the public, with the winner to be announced at the 5th ITUC World Congress.

The CEOs on the shortlist have been chosen for their persistence in undermining the rights and interests of working people:

Peter Hebblethwaite, CEO, P&O Ferries.

Jeff Bezos, Executive Chairman, Amazon.

Alan Joyce, CEO, Qantas.

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO, Emirates Airline and Group.

Howard Schultz, CEO, Starbucks.

Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman, Hancock Prospecting.

Click here to read more about the nominees and cast your vote.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “This is a list of exploitation, indecent working conditions, outsourcing, unsafe business practices, low pay and anti-union intimidation. It’s a hard choice to pick the worst, but make your vote now.

“The ITUC will do all it can to call out the abusive practices of bad bosses, end corporate greed and work to protect the rights of working people.”

The winner of the international vote will join the exclusive list of previous bad bosses: Jeff Bezos (Amazon) in 2014, Michael O’Leary (Ryanair) in 2018.