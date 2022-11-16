Hundreds of women trade union leaders from across the world have gathered in Melbourne, Australia for the final event in the fourth World Women’s Conference (WWC).
more
Hundreds of women trade union leaders from across the world have gathered in Melbourne, Australia for the final event in the fourth World Women’s Conference (WWC).
Workers across the globe are struggling to make ends meet under the weight of a worldwide cost of living crisis.
The ITUC poll to select the Worst Boss in the World has opened to the public, with the winner to be announced at the 5th ITUC World Congress.
There is just one month until the opening of the 5th ITUC World Congress in Melbourne, Australia – the global workers’ parliament that will bring together around 1,000 trade unionists from over 130 countries and territories.
Follow us